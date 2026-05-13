Medic assaulted by patient in ambulance in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A medic was assaulted by a patient in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Channel 11’s Cara Sapida saw the incident unfold outside of the City-County Building at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials told her that Pittsburgh EMS was transporting a patient who became agitated and assaulted a medic in the back of an ambulance.

The ambulance stopped for help on Grant Street and police responded.

The medic sustained minor injuries and the patient is expected to be charged, officials say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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