$45.8M improvement project on Campbells Run Road to begin in March, expected to end in 2031

The Allegheny County Department of Public Works announced Monday that a $45.8 million improvement project on Campbells Run Road in Collier and Robinson will begin on March 9. This initiative is the largest road project ever undertaken by the department.

The work focuses on a 1.63-mile section of the arterial roadway between McMichael Road and Keiners Lane. Campbells Run Road, which was established as a county road in 1907, handles an average of 14,646 vehicles daily. The project is designed to improve traffic flow and safety in a rapidly developing area of the county.

The primary reconstruction involves widening the road to add a two-way center turn lane. It also includes adding dedicated left- and right-turn lanes at major intersections to address bottlenecks caused by more than 50 side streets and driveways located between McMichael Road and Keiners Lane. officials noted that the most severe congestion currently occurs at Boyce Road, where westbound drivers must wait for breaks in traffic to turn left.

A new four-way intersection with traffic signals will be created by realigning Boyce Road and Parkway View Drive. Other infrastructure work includes widening the Interstate 376 West off-ramp at Exit 62, building a sidewalk between Business Center Drive and Penn Center Boulevard and installing bike sharrows for cyclists. Additionally, crews will upgrade traffic signals at existing intersections and relocate utilities.

To address frequent ponding and drainage issues, the project includes the construction of two stormwater management basins and nine retaining walls. While the work will not prevent flooding from the adjacent Campbells Run, it is designed to help the roadway drain more quickly. The plan also calls for replacing a culvert on Boyce Road and extending culverts on Campbells Run Road at Glass Road and Keiners Lane.

Golden Triangle Construction of Findlay is serving as the primary contractor. The Federal Highway Administration is funding 80% of the project cost, with Allegheny County providing the remaining 20%. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is overseeing the federal portion of the $45.8 million budget.

Beginning March 9 and continuing through the end of 2026, drivers should expect periodic lane closures and delays between Keiners Lane and McMichael Road. Flaggers will control traffic at these closure points. In later phases, sections of the road will close to westbound traffic, requiring detours at Boyce Road, Glass Road, Keiners Lane, Parkway View Drive and Vista Drive.

Eastbound travel on Campbells Run Road will be maintained throughout the duration of the project. Two-way traffic will also remain in place between Boyce Road and the I-376 West off-ramp. Officials confirmed that all homes, businesses and commercial properties in the area will remain accessible during construction.

The project is projected to end in 2031. The Department of Public Works will announce future traffic restrictions in advance through press releases and social media.

