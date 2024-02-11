49ers could tie Steelers Super Bowl record with win

LAS VEGAS — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots currently hold the NFL record for most Super Bowl wins in the NFL’s history with six. Pittsburgh became the first team to win six Super Bowls when they defeated the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII 27-23.

But the 49ers could tie that with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. They have five of the titles from their eras under Joe Montana and Steve Young, and could catapult right to the top of the list with a loaded squad this season, too. They will have to go through the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes to do that, though. But Kyle Shanahan is looking to find paydirt in the Super Bowl after falling short twice, once as an offensive coordinator in Atlanta and again with the 49ers.

Click here to read the full story from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group