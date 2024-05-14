4th person charged in Rivers Casino cheating ring

PITTSBURGH — A fourth person has been charged in connection to a cheating ring at Rivers Casino.

Gabriella Bianco, of Pittsburgh, was charged with theft, knowing to manipulate a win and conspiracy for her alleged involvement as a player.

State police previously charged three people after the casino was notified by an anonymous letter of possible thefts from dealers on the casino floor.

Surveillance footage showed that Robin Schnepp, a dealer of a roulette electronic table game, would spin the ball in the same direction as the wheel, causing an error. The players involved in the scam would continue their bets, according to state police.

Anthony Lausch, a supervisor, was called. Instead of voiding the spin, Lausch would confirm the outcome, paying wins to the players.

Jack Mars III was charged for his involvement as a player, state police said.

State police said the casino lost more than $10,000 because of the cheating.

