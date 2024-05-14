Local

4th person charged in Rivers Casino cheating ring

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Rivers Casino Rivers Casino

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — A fourth person has been charged in connection to a cheating ring at Rivers Casino.

Gabriella Bianco, of Pittsburgh, was charged with theft, knowing to manipulate a win and conspiracy for her alleged involvement as a player.

State police previously charged three people after the casino was notified by an anonymous letter of possible thefts from dealers on the casino floor.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3rd person charged in alleged Rivers Casino cheating scheme

Surveillance footage showed that Robin Schnepp, a dealer of a roulette electronic table game, would spin the ball in the same direction as the wheel, causing an error. The players involved in the scam would continue their bets, according to state police.

Anthony Lausch, a supervisor, was called. Instead of voiding the spin, Lausch would confirm the outcome, paying wins to the players.

Jack Mars III was charged for his involvement as a player, state police said.

State police said the casino lost more than $10,000 because of the cheating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Firefighters react to unexpected death of beloved McCandless fire marshal
  • Former Allegheny County coroner, world-renowned pathologist Cyril Wecht dies at 93
  • What would you get in the $5 meal deal proposed by McDonalds?
  • VIDEO: Woman gives birth at Westmoreland County restaurant on Mother's Day Weekend
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read