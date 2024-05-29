5 adults found trespassing in old Century III Mall, police say

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Despite warnings from police to stay away from the old Century III Mall, people continue to trespass.

Early this morning, five adults were caught inside the building.

Channel 11′s Lori Houy is LIVE at the West Mifflin Police Department, where those people have been taken -- through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 News.

Police have made numerous arrests since the mall closed in 2019, and the building continued to deteriorate.

Demolition of the abandoned building began in late March, when crews knocked down parts of the parking garage.

The demolition comes after years of an ongoing battle in court between the property owners and the borough of West Mifflin.

