‘It’s a hazard’: West Mifflin officials react after judge lowers fines for Century III Mall owner

An attorney representing the Borough of West Mifflin called it a “free for all,” saying anyone can walk into the abandoned Century III Mall at any time, despite several hazards. But on Tuesday, a judge ultimately decided to lower the fines against the owner.

That build-up of fines, to the tune of $240,000, was drastically cut down during a summary appeal hearing after a judge ruled that the company that owns the Century III Mall property is only responsible for paying $150,000 to West Mifflin.

RELATED COVERAGE >> West Mifflin borough council votes unanimously to condemn Century III Mall

>> Fire breaks out at old Century III Mall

>> Arson suspected as cause of fire at Century III Mall

“[We’re] unsatisfied,” said Walter “Butch” Anthony, community development director for the borough. “We should have received even more.”

It’s the latest chapter in an ongoing battle between West Mifflin and property owners after a code enforcement officer testified that Moonbeam, under its Century III Mall LLC, did not maintain the property. He described black mold and standing water inside, open and unlocked doors, shattered windows, and a giant hole in the roof. Earlier this year, Channel 11 told you a teenage boy fell through the roof, getting seriously hurt.

“It’s a hazard. Our job is the health, safety and welfare of the community,” Anthony said.

Both the borough and the defense attorney for Moonbeam acknowledge frequent trespassers on the property, with the code enforcement officer saying he’s seen three dozen videos online of people walking through the mall in recent months.

“Their attorney stated they’ve been speaking to buyers. But we’ve heard that before, and we’re not putting much hope into that. That’s why we’re moving forward with the condemnation,” Anthony said.

A conciliation is scheduled for Monday, when a judge will meet with both sides to see if they can find any common ground on any of the issues. If they were able to do so, a hearing would be set.

“We’re just hoping in the courts, one of the judges will say, ‘You’ve been fined. Tear it down,’” Anthony said.

The owners have 30 days to appeal this decision.

An attorney representing the mall told us he had no comment.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group