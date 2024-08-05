Local

5 cooling centers to open Monday in City of Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Five cooling centers are open in Pittsburgh due to high temperatures.

The following cooling centers will be open:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

1555 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216

412-567-7290

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

3515 McClure Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

412-766-4656

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

412-422-6551

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15208

412-244-4190

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

The centers will remain open until 7 p.m.

