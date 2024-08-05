5 cooling centers to open Monday in City of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Five cooling centers are open in Pittsburgh due to high temperatures.
The following cooling centers will be open:
Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center
1555 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-567-7290
Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center
3515 McClure Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-4656
Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
745 Greenfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
412-422-6551
Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
7321 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15208
412-244-4190
South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center
12th & Bingham Streets, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
The centers will remain open until 7 p.m.
