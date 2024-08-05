5 cooling centers to open Monday in City of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Five cooling centers are open in Pittsburgh due to high temperatures.

COOLING CENTERS ACTIVATED!



5 HAL Senior Centers will be activated as Cooling Centers TODAY, Monday, August 5:

Beechview

Brighton Heights

Greenfield

Homewood

South Side

These 5 centers will remain open until 7 PM this evening. pic.twitter.com/Q8e0jjp8qY — CitiParks: Pittsburgh Parks & Recreation (@CitiParks) August 5, 2024

The following cooling centers will be open:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

1555 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216

412-567-7290

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

3515 McClure Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

412-766-4656

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

412-422-6551

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15208

412-244-4190

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

The centers will remain open until 7 p.m.

