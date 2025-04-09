Former Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ray Shero dead at 62

Long-time NHL executive and former Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ray Shero has died.

He was 62 years old.

Shero spent over 30 years in the NHL, including the last four seasons as senior advisor to the general manager with the Minnesota Wild.

He was the general manager for the Penguins from 2006 to 2014 and helped build the team that won the Stanley Cup in 2009. He was also named the NHL’s General Manager of the Year in 2013.

Following his career in Pittsburgh, Shero served as general manager of the New Jersey Devils from 2015 to 2020.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman released a statement on Shero’s passing Wednesday.

“Ray Shero’s smile and personality lit up every room he walked into and brightened the day of everyone he met. Widely respected throughout hockey for his team-building acumen and eye for talent, he was even more beloved for how he treated everyone fortunate enough to have known him.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins released a statement about Shero’s death, saying:

The Penguins organization joins the family, friends and colleagues of former Penguins General Manager Ray Shero as we mourn his passing. pic.twitter.com/2TaU2AtBBj — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 9, 2025

No cause of death was announced.

