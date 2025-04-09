Local

Former Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ray Shero dead at 62

Ray Shero Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ray Shero lifts the Stanley Cup after the Penguins beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 to win Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals in Detroit, June 12, 2009. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya/AP)
By Shelby Cassesse, Channel 11 Sports

Long-time NHL executive and former Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ray Shero has died.

He was 62 years old.

Shero spent over 30 years in the NHL, including the last four seasons as senior advisor to the general manager with the Minnesota Wild.

He was the general manager for the Penguins from 2006 to 2014 and helped build the team that won the Stanley Cup in 2009. He was also named the NHL’s General Manager of the Year in 2013.

Following his career in Pittsburgh, Shero served as general manager of the New Jersey Devils from 2015 to 2020.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman released a statement on Shero’s passing Wednesday.

“Ray Shero’s smile and personality lit up every room he walked into and brightened the day of everyone he met. Widely respected throughout hockey for his team-building acumen and eye for talent, he was even more beloved for how he treated everyone fortunate enough to have known him.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins released a statement about Shero’s death, saying:

No cause of death was announced.

