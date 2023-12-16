5-day-old baby dies after being found unresponsive; Pittsburgh police investigating

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after an infant was found unresponsive in a Pittsburgh neighborhood early Saturday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police, firefighters and medics were dispatched to the 600 block of Mount Pleasant Road for reports of an infant in distress around 12:30 a.m.

On scene, public safety officials say the responders found a five-day-old male unresponsive. The infant was taken to UMPC Children’s Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The infant was identified by the Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner as Jah’Shawn Martin.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death at a later time. Pittsburgh police’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating the death.

