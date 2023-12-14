Rite Aid closing another store in our area

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Rite Aid is getting ready to close another store in the Pittsburgh area, this time in Westmoreland County.

The store at 621 Clay Avenue in Jeannette will shut its doors.

Related >>> 9 local Rite Aid stores set to close after company files bankruptcy

This will bring the total number of closures in Western Pennsylvania to 15.

Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy back in October.

Related >>> 32 additional Rite Aid stores to close, including 2 in Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group