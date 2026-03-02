5 illegal guns confiscated during 2 Pittsburgh traffic stops

PITTSBURGH — Two traffic stops by violence prevention detectives in Pittsburgh over the weekend resulted in the recovery of five illegal guns, according to public safety officials.

The first traffic stop happened on outbound 279 on the Veterans Bridge. Two 17-year-olds were arrested when detectives found two stolen guns while searching the vehicle, one of which was equipped with a full-auto selector switch.

The second stop took place at Becks Run Road and Wagner Street in the South Side. Officials say the driver was arrested for possessing a full-auto Glock pistol. Then a search of a vehicle led to investigators recovering two AR-pistols, crack cocaine and cash.

Officials say that driver, identified as Deshawn Livingston, now faces multiple firearms and narcotics charges. The teens were not identified and it wasn’t immediately clear what, if any, charges they faced.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group