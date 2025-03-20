$5 million jackpot-winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A jackpot-winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5 million was sold in Allegheny County

Chocolate & Chances at 2 PPG Place in Downtown Pittsburgh will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Five Million Fabulous Fortune is a $50 game with a top prize of $5 million.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

Pennsylvania Lottery said scratch-offs are distributed at random, meaning the lottery and its retailers do not know where the tickets will be sold.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group