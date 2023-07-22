$5 million of Shell Cracker Plant fine to fund quality of life, environmental projects

MONACA, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced that $5 million of the $10 million fine paid by the Shell Cracker Plant will be used to fund environmental and quality-of-life projects in Beaver County.

The Shell Cracker Plant was fined by Governor Shapiro and the PA Department of Environmental Protection for exceeding its total emission limitations for air contaminants.

On Thursday, the DEP announced $5 million would be used on projects that provide environmental, health or quality of life benefits in the county.

At least one of the projects is expected to provide air quality testing in the vicinity of the plant. Another will focus on providing education to the community that encourages participants to improve their health and the quality of their communities.

“The Consent Order and Agreement includes a strong recommendation to fund a project that provides additional and independent air monitoring. We’re encouraged by the community feedback we received supporting that and the steering committee incorporated it in the final protocol,” said DEP Secretary Rich Negrin.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group