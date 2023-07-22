Local

$5 million of Shell Cracker Plant fine to fund quality of life, environmental projects

By WPXI.com News Staff

Beaver County residents call on leaders to make changes at Shell Polymers Plant

By WPXI.com News Staff

MONACA, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced that $5 million of the $10 million fine paid by the Shell Cracker Plant will be used to fund environmental and quality-of-life projects in Beaver County.

The Shell Cracker Plant was fined by Governor Shapiro and the PA Department of Environmental Protection for exceeding its total emission limitations for air contaminants.

On Thursday, the DEP announced $5 million would be used on projects that provide environmental, health or quality of life benefits in the county.

At least one of the projects is expected to provide air quality testing in the vicinity of the plant. Another will focus on providing education to the community that encourages participants to improve their health and the quality of their communities.

“The Consent Order and Agreement includes a strong recommendation to fund a project that provides additional and independent air monitoring. We’re encouraged by the community feedback we received supporting that and the steering committee incorporated it in the final protocol,” said DEP Secretary Rich Negrin.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • State police car hit responding to report of 50 vehicles drag racing on Fort Pitt Bridge
  • Tony Bennett, legendary pop crooner, dies at 96
  • Woman, three children found dead in home in suspected murder-suicide
  • VIDEO: 2 teens arrested in carjacking of Uber driver in Homewood North
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read