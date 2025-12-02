5 Pitt Panther volleyball players named to All-ACC team

PITTSBURGH — Five Pitt Panther volleyball players were named to the All-ACC Team, with Olivia Babcock earning ACC Player of the Year honors for the second consecutive season and Bre Kelley becoming the first Panther to receive ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

The announcement was made by the conference on Monday night, highlighting the exceptional performances of these athletes throughout the season. Babcock’s junior campaign was marked by her impressive average of 5.84 points per set and her record-breaking 45 kills against North Carolina.

Olivia Babcock’s achievements this season include five ACC Offensive Player of the Week honors and AVCA National Player of the Week recognition. Her consistent performance has also earned her a spot as an AVCA National Player of the Year Semifinalist.

Bre Kelley, in her redshirt senior season, has been a standout on both ends of the court. She leads the ACC in blocks per set with an average of 1.51, ranking eighth nationally. Kelley also contributed offensively with a .354 hitting percentage and 1.44 kills per set.

Brooke Mosher was instrumental in quarterbacking Pitt’s offense, earning First Team All-ACC honors. She averaged a career-best 9.76 assists per set, helping Pitt achieve a team hitting percentage of .306, which ranks sixth nationally.

Blaire Bayless, a junior, made her mark as a Second Team All-ACC selection. Her breakout season included averaging 2.66 kills per set and hitting .293 efficiently, with career-high performances against Georgia Tech and Louisville. Freshman

Marina Pezelj was recognized for her contributions by being named to the All-ACC Freshman Team. She averaged 1.95 kills per set and 1.73 digs per set during her first season.

