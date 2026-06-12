McKees Rocks Police Department looking for missing child

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — The McKees Rocks Police Department is looking for a missing child.
Information shared by police on Friday at 3 p.m. said Zayne Woodall, 10, was last seen flagging cars down on Chartiers Avenue at 12:30 p.m. He was asking for a ride.
Police believe Woodall was trying to get a ride to his mother’s house in the East Pittsburgh/Turtle Creek area.
The boy is 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 70 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or to contact the McKees Rocks Police Department at 412-331-2302.
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