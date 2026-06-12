North Park Swimming Pool scheduled to open on Saturday after mechanical issue caused delay

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — The North Park Swimming Pool is scheduled to open for the season on Saturday after a mechanical issue delayed its start to the season.

On Friday, Allegheny County Parks said the pool would be open to patrons this weekend.

On Tuesday, officials told Channel 11 that crews recently finished replacing the chlorine and filtration systems, but once they turned on those systems, valves malfunctioned and a backflow of sediment pushed into the water, causing cloudiness.

“We want to thank our North Park patrons for their patience, and thank you to the staff who have been working diligently to replace and repair the malfunctioning pool valves. We can’t wait to see everyone at the pool this weekend,” a spokesperson for Allegheny County Parks said.

The pool will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Click here for more information on Allegheny County parks and pools.

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