5 renovated McKees Rocks houses ready to welcome new generation of home buyers

McKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Officials are calling it an investment in the future.

Five homes on Woodward Avenue in McKees Rocks are ready to welcome a new generation of home buyers.

“This project really shows that when we coordinate at every level and support amazing projects like Level, we can actually deliver on promises,” Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said.

The renovations were just completed by the group Level: Equity Building.

It’s an organization that attempts to tackle what it calls “inequities in affordable homeownership” by making houses available to low- to moderate-income families.

“These five buildings represent so much more than a place to live. They are a product of what we can achieve when we work together,” Jason Tigano said.

The project is partially paid for with grant money.

“This is just the beginning of the work we are all going to do in the years to come,” Lt. Gov Austin Davis said.

In the end, nine houses will be completed and put on the market.

Two of these new homes are already spoken for.

“I feel great. This is an opportunity I’ve been working for most of my adult life. I’m glad I could finally achieve it,” homebuyer Chantel Perkins said.

Buyers - like Perkins and her three children- are set to close on them in September.

“It means a lot! It’s the beginning of many generations. Being an example for my children like my parents were for me,” she said.

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