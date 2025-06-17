5-year-old grazed by bullet after finding gun inside Fayette County home, state police say

LUZERNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after they say a child accidentally shot themselves in Fayette County.

The incident happened around 6:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of Penncraft Road in Luzerne Township.

Troopers said a 5-year-old found a gun inside the home and began to hold and play with it, which led to the gun going off and striking the child in the head.

According to state police, the child was treated at the hospital for a “slight graze” on the forehead and has since been released.

Troopers are working with the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office in the investigation.

We have a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

