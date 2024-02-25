$50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — No one won the growing Powerball jackpot Saturday night, but one lucky person in Pennsylvania still earned a substantial prize.

According to Powerball’s Draw Results, someone in Pennsylvania is one of 20 people across the country who won $50,000 by matching four of five white balls and the Powerball.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 3-8-40-53-58 and Powerball 3.

The last time someone won the Powerball Jackpot was on Jan. 1.

The Powerball drawing on Monday is now worth an estimated $391 million.

