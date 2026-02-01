55-year-old Allegheny County Jail inmate dies after being found unresponsive in his cell

PITTSBURGH — An inmate at the Allegheny County Jail has died after he was found unresponsive on Sunday morning.

Allegheny County Jail Warden Trevor Wingard said the inmate, a 55-year-old man who had been at the jail since August, was discovered unresponsive in his cell at 7:37 a.m.

A medical emergency was called, then jail healthcare personnel performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived.

Wingard said the inmate was pronounced deceased at 8:07 a.m. His cause and manner of death will be released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office at a later date.

Now, an internal review will be conducted, and Allegheny County police are investigating the death.

