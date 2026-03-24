$5K reward offered for info on 2009 home invasion that left 70-year-old woman dead in Western PA

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information regarding a 2009 home invasion that left a Greene County woman dead and her husband wounded.

The incident happened on March 22, 2009, at a rural home in Morris Township.

An unidentified man entered the home, saying he needed assistance with a flat tire, before shooting Betty McClellan and her husband, Jacob McClellan.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the suspect produced a weapon and demanded money and guns from the couple once they were at the door.

During the encounter, the gunman shot Jacob McClellan twice, with the bullets striking his neck and jaw. The suspect then entered the home and shot Betty McClellan while she was in the bedroom. She died from her injuries at the scene.

Jacob McClellan survived the shooting and was able to hide behind bushes outside the house. From his hiding spot, he observed the suspect fleeing in a 1980s Ford Econoline van. After the vehicle left, he returned to the house and found his wife in the bedroom.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s with a medium build. He stands approximately five feet seven inches tall and weighs between 150 and 170 pounds. At the time of the incident, he was unshaven and had brown, shoulder-length hair that was pulled back into a toupee.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop B - Washington is the primary agency handling the case. The $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to a resolution of the homicide investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group