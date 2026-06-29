Cannabis robotics company Vape Jet moves headquarters to Strip District

PITTSBURGH — A robotics-focused cannabis company, Vape Jet, is moving to the Strip District.

Vape Jet designs and sells robotic equipment that automates the process of manufacturing cannabis-focused products. Its portfolio includes products capable of filling vape cartridges with cannabis extracts autonomously and semi-autonomously, as well as filling packaging with extracts semi-automatically for both medicinal and recreational purposes.

The company was founded in Oregon, one of the first states to legalize recreational cannabis, but the company announced it will move its headquarters and production capabilities to Pittsburgh. The company has not publicly stated where beyond Liberty Avenue, but filings with the state of Pennsylvania indicate that it has taken up operating space at 2212 Liberty Avenue. A representative for the business did not respond to request for additional comment.

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