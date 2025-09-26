$5K reward offered as search continues for suspect in 2016 murder of Aliquippa Marine vet

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Brandon Eugene Revis, who is wanted for the 2016 murder of an Aliquippa Marine veteran.

Pennsylvania State Police and Beaver County Detectives are actively searching for Revis, who allegedly killed 28-year-old Sjavante Gilliam, a Marine sniper and youth football coach. Gilliam was found dead on the sidewalk on McMinn Street in Aliquippa, having been shot in the back of the head.

Gilliam was last seen at the Main Street Bar about five hours before he was found shot to death.

Gilliam, who served in Afghanistan and received a Purple Heart in 2010, was well-known in his community for his contributions as a youth football coach. He left behind two children.

According to the District Attorney’s office, a confidential source reported that Revis admitted to killing Gilliam and stealing $1,500 from him.

Authorities say that digital evidence places Revis at the scene of the crime.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the case to contact PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477 or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest or solves the case.

