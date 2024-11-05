6 polling locations in Armstrong County had issues with paper ballots; have since been resolved

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — Channel 11 has learned there was an issue with paper ballots at six polling places on Election Day, but all issues have since been resolved.

Armstrong County solicitor Tim Miller said that once the issue was discovered, the ballots involved were put in a secure location in the emergency ballot box.

Miller said those ballots will be counted at the election headquarters in Kittanning on election night with the rest of the ballots in the county.

He said the issue was quickly resolved and that the election workers did not turn anyone away.

Miller said every vote cast by an Armstrong County voter on Election Day will count.

