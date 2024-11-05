ELECTION DAY 2024: Polls open at 7 a.m. in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — After months of storylines centered around what could be considered the most important election ever, Election Day is finally here.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are neck-and-neck in the polls heading into Election Day, with the final national NBC News poll indicating they are tied at 49% of the vote.

The latest Emerson College poll shows Trump leading Harris in the Keystone State by one point, but that’s within the margin of error, meaning it’s a toss-up. Pennsylvania is a major swing state that both candidates have worked to appeal to this election.

Harris and Trump both made stops in Pittsburgh the day before Election Day, with the Republican speaking at PPG Paints Arena and the Democrat speaking at the Carrie Blast Furnaces near Swissvale.

In the weeks leading up to Election Day, Channel 11′s Lisa Sylvester sat down one-on-one with both candidates to discuss key issues heading into the race.

Other key races are being determined in Pennsylvania this election. Incumbent Sen. Bob Casey is only one or two points ahead of Republican challenger Dave McCormick in recent polls. This race could decide which party controls the U.S. Senate and it is a much tighter race than Casey is used to.

See the latest updates below on all of the races on a local and national level.

