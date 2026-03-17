60 degrees and snow? Pittsburgh sets new record for snowfall when temps reach 60º in the same day

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh set a new record for snowfall on a day that had a high temperature above 60º.

The National Weather Service Pittsburgh office says 6.3″ of snow fell on Monday, March 16, beating the previous record of 5.8″ on March 8, 1995. That day, the high temperature was 65º.

The snowfall from Monday is the most recorded when the high temperature officially reaches 60º in the same day.

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