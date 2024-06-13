Local

600 local children to receive free bikes through annual United Way event

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Bike builders Volunteers came together in Mammoth Park in Westmoreland County to build bikes for local kids.

Hundreds of volunteers came together Thursday for the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s annual Build A Bike event.

During the three-day event, 300 volunteers will work in 20 teams to build 10 bikes each, doubling the number of bikes built last year. This year, 600 kids will receive a bike, helmet and lock of their own.

Over the past nine years, United Way’s Build A Bike has built and distributed 1,525 bikes to children across the region. This year, the 10th annual event will bring that total to more than 2,100 bikes.

The bikes will be distributed in Allegheny, Butler, Fayette, Armstrong and Westmoreland counties.

