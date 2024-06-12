Sen. John Fetterman ‘at fault’ for weekend car crash, police report says

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — Sen. John Fetterman is at fault for a car crash he was involved in over the weekend, according to a report from Maryland State Police.

>> Sen. John Fetterman, wife Gisele involved in weekend car crash

The crash happened Sunday at the Interstate 70 and Interstate 68 interchange.

The police report says a Chevrolet Traverse rear-ended a Chevrolet Impala and identifies Fetterman as the driver of the Traverse.

A witness told police that Fetterman’s vehicle passed her at a “high rate of speed, well over the posted speed limit” before the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group