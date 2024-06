MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some Moon Township neighbors are concerned about a festival being organized by a local church.

The festival is expected to bring thousands to the area.

Exclusively on 11 at 11, why township leaders say the church isn’t following the rules & the action being taken.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group