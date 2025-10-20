$600K raised locally for Type 1 diabetes research during annual walk

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people gathered on Pittsburgh’s North Shore on Sunday, raising awareness and funds to drive research for type 1 diabetes (T1D).

Around 2,500 people turned out for the Breakthrough T1D Walk outside Acrisure stadium, the organization’s biggest fundraising event of the year. Even before the walk began, nearly local 200 teams were expected to raise over $600,000 for T1D research.

“Breakthrough T1D is the largest organization focused on finding a cure for type 1 diabetes,” said Becky Withrow, the local Breakthrough T1D executive director. “In the meantime, we want to make lives for people living with type 1 better, a little bit better every day.”

The event is more than just a fundraiser for many in attendance. It’s an opportunity to be around others who know what it’s like to live with the condition.

That’s the case for Bethel Park grad and San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller, who attened to connect with other with families living with T1D. He was diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder that causes the pancreas to make very little to no insulin while in college eight years ago.

"Just being down here, being amongst a lot of other people affected by the same thing, [it’s] a chance for us to bond, come together, and raise some money for a chance to find a cure," Miller told Channel 11.

T1D impacts 9 million people globally and its onset has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. The cause is not fully understood, but scientists bellieve genetic factors and enviornmental triggers are involved.

