$620K jackpot-winning lottery ticket sold in Allegheny County

PITCAIRN, Pa. — Check your lottery tickets! A player just won big in our area.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials say a jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $620,000 was sold in Allegheny County on Tuesday.

The ticket was sold at Joe’s Butcher Shop in Pitcairn. The store will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Officials say the ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers for the Oct. 14 drawing, 16-25-31-34-36-44.

Winners aren’t known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Officials say winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

