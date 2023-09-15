Local

62nd Street Bridge reopens after temporary closure

By WPXI.com News Staff

Bridge The 62nd Street Bridge is closed to traffic following police activity overnight.

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The 62nd Street Bridge was temporarily closed this morning.

We saw police activity in the area around 3 a.m. Officers then blocked traffic at both ends of the bridge. It reopened around 5:50 a.m.

We’ve reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety for information and are waiting to hear back.

Watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Local families told they owe thousands they don’t have after Social Security overpayments
  • Multiple Ross Township homes evacuated after contractor hits gas line
  • Family of teen fatally stabbed in Schenley Park frustrated with lack of movement in case
  • ‘They’re late for school’: Some Ambridge parents frustrated with bus issues
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read