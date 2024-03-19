65-mile detour suggested as PA Turnpike lane closes again in Beaver County for emergency repairs

A lane is closed on a stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County while maintenance crews make emergency road repairs, causing a 65-mile detour.

Over the weekend, crews making concrete repairs to a pothole in the right lane at Milepost 21.2 westbound on the bridge over Route 68 between the Cranberry and Beaver Valley interchanges noticed a pothole forming in the left lane. Further inspection showed the left lane pothole also needed extensive repairs, leading to the lane being closed Tuesday morning to allow for concrete to be poured.

EMERGENCY LEFT LANE CLOSURE ON #PaTurnpike

I-76 West at mileposts 22.5 to 21 between Cranberry Exit #28 & Beaver Valley Exit #13. The left lane will be closed through this evening for emergency roadwork. Be prepared for stopped traffic and major delays if traveling in this… pic.twitter.com/AFQqnqRJfv — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) March 19, 2024

The bridge itself has no structural issues.

While repairs could be completed sooner, traffic is expected in the area between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday if the lane remains closed. Drivers who plan to drive westbound past Cranberry Interchange are encouraged to visit 511PA.com to check out upto-the-minute traffic conditions.

Drivers can take the suggested alternate route:

Exit Turnpike at Cranberry #28 and travel I-79 North for 40 miles

Take US-422 West for 14.6 miles

Take I-376 East for 10.8 miles

Re-enter the PA Turnpike at the New Castle Interchange No. 10.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group