One person in hospital after house fire in Carrick

PITTSBURGH — One person has been taken to the hospital after a house caught fire Thursday morning.

According to Allegheny County 911, the call came in around 3:50 a.m. for a reported structure fire in the 1700 block of Amanda Street.

There is no word on the condition of the person who was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

