$6.8M project aims to reduce flooding in 2 Pittsburgh neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Water and the City of Pittsburgh are advancing a major infrastructure project that will address longstanding flooding in the Carrick and Overbrook neighborhoods.

The $6.8 million Stewart Avenue Stormwater Improvements Project aims to reduce localized flooding, improve stormwater management and enhance neighborhood infrastructure for residents.

Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor emphasized the importance of providing solutions to community concerns.

“When residents raise concerns about flooding, they deserve solutions that address the root causes of the problem,” he said.

O’Connor added that the partnership with Pittsburgh Water will improve roads and sidewalks, reduce flooding risks and invest in infrastructure beneficial to Carrick and Overbrook for years to come.

“For years, residents in this area have experienced flooding that threatened homes, impacted roadways, and created ongoing challenges during heavy rain events,” Will Pickering, Pittsburgh Water CEO, said. “By installing new stormwater infrastructure and green infrastructure, this project will help keep water off streets and away from homes while improving how stormwater is managed throughout the neighborhood.”

Currently, much of the stormwater in the affected area flows overland during heavy rain events, traveling along roadways and toward nearby properties. The new system will create a dedicated network of storm sewers and catch basins designed to capture runoff and safely carry it away.

In addition to traditional infrastructure, the project incorporates a green infrastructure facility. This facility is designed to capture and temporarily store stormwater, then slowly release it into the system. This process will slow runoff, reduce peak flows, alleviate pressure on local infrastructure and decrease the rate of stormwater entering the Saw Mill Run watershed during rain events.

Construction starts in July, and the project is expected to wrap up in September 2027. Work will take place ong Stewart Avenue, between Saw Mill Run Boulevard and Parkdale Street and on portions of Parkdale Street, Esther Way, Horning Street and Carol Circle.

During construction, traffic will be maintained with flaggers and temporary lane restrictions.

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