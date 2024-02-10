7 dogs belonging to Brownsville couple accused of keeping child in a cage rescued from the home

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — Seven pit bulls belonging to a couple arrested earlier this week after they were accused of keeping a child in a cage were taken to a kennel Friday evening.

The dogs had been left alone in the home but were being cared for by the owner of the house.

“I’ll be honest with you, if I wasn’t a dog lover, I wouldn’t do it,” Tim Cole said. He’s been walking the dogs and feeding them out of his own pocket.

“This definitely is not my responsibility. I like the dogs more than I like the tenants, that’s for sure,” he said.

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele came to the house Friday evening. He says the defendants were supposed to make arrangements but never did.

He tried entering the home with Cole but one of the dogs ripped his pants.

“I’m okay. It’s okay. He just got a little excited,” Aubele said of the incident.

Aubele stayed at the home with Cole until late into the evening when animal control workers from a kennel arrived to take the dogs.

The dogs were taken to Hoffman Animal Control. If you’d like to inquire about possibly adopting one of the dogs, you can call 724-468-5505.

