7-foot-deep sinkhole shuts down Charleroi roadway

CHARLEROI, Pa. — New photos show a massive sinkhole in the middle of Seventh Street in Charleroi — a cavity officials say is even larger than it appears in the images.

The sinkhole opened up Monday afternoon when the front tire of a tri-axle truck sank into the pavement. A tow crew pulled the vehicle out, revealing a void nearly seven feet deep.

The Charleroi Fire Department is urging drivers to avoid Seventh Street and Cherry Alley while engineers and construction crews work to determine what caused the collapse.

Residents say the hole has many worried about the impact on nearby homes.

“It’s kinda scary because I live right down there!” said neighbor Cindy Pagano. “I know sinkholes — we always had sinkholes in North Belle Vernon! It’s scary because, is it going to start going down toward my house? I just hope they fix it soon because there’s a lot going on in our town now.”

Engineers have been using cameras and dye to investigate, but so far, no conclusive cause has been determined.

Repairs will include digging up and replacing pipes, backfilling, and repaving the road — a process expected to take several weeks. More engineers are expected to come out in the coming days to continue evaluations.

