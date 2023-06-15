7 men facing charges, banned from Rivers Casino after large fight on gaming floor

PITTSBURGH — Seven men are facing charges following a large fight on the Rivers Casino gaming floor.

State police say two separate groups walked into the bus lobby restroom around 10:30 p.m. June 9 and had a physical altercation that continued onto the gaming floor. They believe the groups had previous animosity toward each other, according to a report.

Kaheem Sturdivant, 22, of Pittsburgh; Latrell Childs, 21, of Swissvale; Terrell Childs, 22, of Swissvale; Devon Allison, 23, of Monroeville; Lance Chatman, 24, of Pittsburgh; Kyshem Woods, 21, of Munhall; and Jaison England, 21, of Pittsburgh, are facing charges and have been banned from the casino.

State police say during the fight, which was captured on security surveillance, the men “displayed a clear and obvious disregard for public safety as they violently and erratically punched and kicked one another,” according to state police.

At one point, they knocked an elderly couple out of their chairs and fell on top of the couple, the report states.

A bathroom stall door was ripped off and faucets and fixtures were damaged in the bathroom, according to state police.

State troopers, Pittsburgh police and casino security broke up the fight. A trooper was injured while trying to take one of the men into custody, according to the report. The extent of his injuries was not released.

Charges are pending, according to state police.

Jack Horner for Rivers Casino Pittsburgh sent Channel 11 the following statement:

“Security was on the scene within seconds, and the matter was quickly resolved. The individuals involved have received lifetime bans.”

