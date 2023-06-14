Local

Acrisure Stadium: If you don’t have a Taylor Swift ticket, please stay away

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Sorry, Swifties. If you don’t have a ticket, Acrisure Stadium is asking you to stay away this weekend.

As the city prepares for Taylor takeover this weekend with the pop star’s Eras Tour in town Friday and Saturday nights, the venue is asking those with a ticket not to gather around the stadium.

“Fans without tickets are strongly discouraged from gathering outside the stadium this weekend. The stadium and North Shore will be at maximum capacity. Additional crowds create traffic and gridlock around the complex. Only ticketed guest will be allowed in parking lots,” a post by the venue states.

City officials say they’re prepared for the large crowds. In addition to the Taylor Swift concert, Juneteenth celebrations will take place this weekend.

“The City of Pittsburgh is excited to play host to these two popular events, welcoming both residents and visitors to enjoy all that Downtown and the North Shore have to offer. The Department of Public Safety has worked hard with organizers of both events to ensure the safety of everyone involved. We ask that anyone who is participating pay close attention to the planned security measures to ensure things run smoothly,” said Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt in a news release.

Experts told Channel 11 that 6,000 downtown hotel rooms have already been booked.

Officials said they won’t be able to tally the exact impact until after the concert weekend, but said this will be a record-breaking concert for the city.

