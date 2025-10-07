7-year-old student with autism wanders away from a Pittsburgh Public School during recess

PITTSBURGH — A student with autism was missing from a Pittsburgh Public School after wandering away on Tuesday.

A Pittsburgh Public School spokesperson said on Tuesday that the student left Pittsburgh Colfax school grounds during recess.

Pittsburgh Police said the child was reported missing at 12:15 p.m.

The school was placed on “Hold” status so staff could search lockers, closets and restrooms. The search was expanded off school grounds after that.

The student was found after knocking on a retired Pittsburgh Public School teacher’s door. The former teacher quickly contacted Pittsburgh Police, who returned them to safely to school.

The child was missing for 45 minutes.

Staff said another student said the child was planning to “play hide and seek” and “run so far so they wouldn’t be caught.”

The child has been reunited with their family.

A similar situation happened in Kennedy Township in September when a 5-year-old non-verbal student with autism wandered away from Sto-Rox Primary Center.

The Sto-Rox school board just approved a plan to add new fencing to their playground in response to that incident.

