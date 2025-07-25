7-year-olds suspected of stealing packages in Armstrong County, police say

FORD CITY, Pa. — Suspects have been identified in connection with package thefts in Ford City, and police say they’re 7 years old.

In a social media post Friday, Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department officials said they’re aware of and working on package theft cases in the borough.

They’ve identified suspects who are 7 years old, and have reportedly been in contact with their parents regarding a resolution.

The parents have also been working with some of the victims to fix the situation, police said.

Arresting the suspects is not possible, as the age of culpability is 10 years old, police said. Exceptions would not apply in this case.

Police noted they are enforcing the borough’s curfew to stop some of these issues.

Ford City Borough officials announced on social media July 1 that a curfew siren was undergoing repairs. Once fixed, the sirens would sound every night at 10 p.m.

The borough has an ordinance that bars people under 18 years old from being out in public without a parent, officials said.

