8 employee benefits services firms in Pittsburgh area to rebrand as Acrisure

PITTSBURGH — Get ready for some name changes as a big player is about to increase its visibility in western Pennsylvania.

Several employee benefits firms in the Pittsburgh area are rebranding next week, including one of the largest in the region.

Cowden Associates will be renamed Acrisure on Jan. 16. Seven other locals will also take the international fintech giant’s name.

Click here to read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group