6 people, 2 organizations accused of reselling tickets they got for free through local non-profit

PITTSBURGH — Multiple people are facing charges on accusations they obtained free sporting tickets from a local charity, then resold those tickets for a profit.

And, according to Pennsylvania State Police, the scheme of getting and reselling tickets involved people working with other area non-profits.

Channel 11’s Rich Pierce just heard from investigators for the first time and breaks down what he’s learned about the thefts LIVE at 5 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group