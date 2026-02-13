8 people detained in Butler drug bust

BUTLER, Pa. — Multiple law enforcement agencies carried out a drug bust in Butler on Thursday.

The investigation was centered around a house in the 500 block of Federal Street, Pennsylvania State Police say.

Authorities obtained a search warrant and entered the home, where they detained eight people. Police say six of them had pending drug and bench warrants.

Seized from the home were two illegally owned guns and a “large quantity” of cocaine, heroin and cash, police say.

The suspects were taken to the Butler County Jail. Police say felony drug charges are expected against all of them.

