8 stop signs run over in Fayette County, creating safety hazards for drivers

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Someone is running over stop signs in Fayette County. And now, Pennsylvania State Police need help finding out who is doing it.

Over the last two weeks, troopers say eight stop signs were intentionally run over and destroyed in Franklin and Jefferson townships.

State police say the missing signs create a safety hazard for everyone.

“It is a big deal. It is a safety hazard. And we don’t want to see anyone get hurt as a result of someone’s shenanigans,” PennDOT District Executive Rachel Duda said.

PennDOT and PSP say when a stop sign is missing, the likelihood of crashes increases.

There is a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about stop sign vandalism can contact the PSP barracks in Belle Vernon at 724-929-6262.

If you see a missing or damaged stop sign, call 911.

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