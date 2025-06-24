84 Lumber debuts Andersen Showroom in Mt. Lebanon

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — Mt. Lebanon is now host to 84 Lumber Co.’s new Andersen Showroom, which was unveiled on Monday in an effort by the company to expand its market presence in the Pittsburgh area. Located at 1675 Washington Rd., the new addition counts as the company’s third such showroom.

“We are excited to announce the opening of our new showroom in Mt. Lebanon,” Dave Fisher, area manager at 84 Lumber, said in a release. “As the first Andersen showroom in the area, this space is designed to offer our customers an exceptional selection of products and a memorable experience. Our dedication goes beyond providing top-quality products; we are committed to creating an environment that not only meets but exceeds our customers’ expectations.”

Of the three Andersen Showrooms currently operated by 84 Lumber, the newest one is the largest at 8,000 square feet.

