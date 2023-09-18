4 of 9 juveniles who escaped from Pennsylvania detention center following riot captured

Four of the nine juveniles who escaped from a detention center in eastern Pennsylvania Sunday night following a riot were taken into custody early Monday.

The juveniles escaped from Abraxas Academy, a detention center in Morgantown, about an hour outside of Philadelphia. The facility houses teens with a history of criminal and delinquent behavior.

Four of the 9 escapees were taken into custody on Oak Grove Rd at 5:47 AM. — Trooper Beohm (@PSPTroopLPIO) September 18, 2023





State and local police were called to take control of the juvenile center after the riot began inside the facility, the Caernarvon Township Police Department said in a statement on its website.

The juveniles were wearing white or grey shirts, the department said, advising anyone encountering them to immediately call 911.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

