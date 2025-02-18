AAA distributing free steering wheel locks to Pittsburgh area Hyundai and Kia owners

PITTSBURGH — AAA will give out steering wheel lock devices to Pittsburgh area Hyundai and Kia owners on Thursday.

The agency is teaming up with local police to distribute the free locks in an attempt to deter vehicle theft.

The event is being held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather permitting, at 160 Fort Couch Road (the AAA branch office in South Hills).

Locks are being given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees will be asked to show their vehicle registration or insurance card.

