AAA introduces technology to alert drivers of emergency vehicles on highways

PITTSBURGH — You’ve probably seen the signs to slow down and move over in Pennsylvania: it’s a law when drivers are approaching emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

Now, AAA just launched a new technology alert to give drivers a digital heads-up to keep everyone safe on the road.

If you’re a AAA member, you might notice a new tool when using Waze or Apple Maps.

“Knowledge is power, so if motorists can be informed in advance that something is happening ahead of them, they have plenty of time to react,” says Lynda Lambert, spokesperson for AAA East Central.

AAA just rolled out a partnership with HAAS Alert to give customers a digital alert, a warning to let them know tow trucks or emergency vehicles are pulled over ahead on the highway.

“You’ll get a notification. And then you’ll get a second notification when the tow truck actually shows up because then there’s gonna be at least two vehicles along the side of the road, that you need to be aware of,” said Lambert.

AAA says the partnership with HAAS Alert means customers will be automatically enrolled with their accounts in their computer system. So when drivers use Waze and Apple Maps on their phones in their cars, the new feature will be included.

AAA says advanced warning systems and digital alerting reduces collisions by 90% and reduces hard braking near roadway incidents by 80%.

“Our goal is to protect our roadside heroes and make sure they get home safely at night to their families and friends,” says Lambert.

Right now, the new digital alert on Waze and Apple Maps is offered to AAA customers in Western Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and New York.

