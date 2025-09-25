Aaron Rodgers explains biggest challenges of facing Brian Flores’ defense

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense will have a daunting task on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings defense, which is led by Brian Flores. Flores, who was with the Steelers as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach in 2022, is one of the most innovative defensive minds in the game.

Through three games, the Vikings rank sixth in total defense and are No. 3 in pass defense. The Vikings lead the NFL with seven forced fumbles.

“They’re going to bring pressure at some point. You have to have some ideas to combat that,” Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said of Flores’ defense. “You got to expect it. They do a good job of disguising it, everything looks the same. You don’t want them to get going and sack you a bunch and play behind the sticks.”

Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers had a pick-six and scoop and score in the Vikings’ 48-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He also had a forced fumble. Rodgers credits the Vikings’ aggressive defense and turnover culture to Flores.

